Defense Minister Benny Gantz and King Abdullah of Jordan recently had a secret meeting, according to a report by Ynet.Last Friday, in a zoom call with activists of his party, Gantz hinted, "I have a continuous and ongoing relationship with the Jordanian king and other Jordanian officials, and that it is possible to advance ties with the nation."Regarding Prime Minister Netanyahu, Gantz stated that "his presence interferes with the advancement of relations."