Pinchas will be promoted to Brigadier-General and will replace Brigadier-General Ariella Lazrovitch who filled the role for the last four years.

IDF economic advisor to the chief of staff, Gil Pinchas (DEFENSE MINISTRY). Gantz thanked Lazrovitch who he said led important processes in the IDF and impressed on Pinchas the importance of his new role.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz nominated Colonel Gil Pinchas to be the economic advisor to the IDF Chief of Staff on Sunday.