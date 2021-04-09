Gantz on ICC response: 'Justice has come to light'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz commented Friday morning on Israel's response to the International Criminal Court's investigation of Israel for war crimes saying he thinks that "justice has come to light. This is not only an issue of a 'technical legal' lack of authority, this is an issue of justice and morality."I am sure that many countries will understand that there is no room for an investigation that may harm many other countries in the future, and of course such an investigation will make it difficult for us to develop our relations with the Palestinians and improve the regional situation."Gantz also participated in a memorial ceremony commemorating 80 years of the Palmah at Sha'ar ha-Gai.