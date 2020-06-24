Gantz orders preparations for new coronavirus quarantine hotels

An additional quarantine hotel for families operated by Homefront Command was opened in Kibbutz Snir in northern Israel on Wednesday as well. Six quarantine hotels are currently being operated by Homefront Command as of Wednesday.

As the coronavirus infection rate continues to rise, Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz instructed the Defense Ministry on Wednesday to prepare to open additional coronavirus quarantine hotels for those infected with the virus and those who can't quarantine at home.