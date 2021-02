According to a Defense Ministry statement, Gantz and Shoigu agreed to continue the dialogue between Russia and Israel to ensure troop safety, and affirmed the importance of taking steps to ease humanitarian conditions on the ground.

Gantz further brought up the need to work together to contend with the bias apparent in the ICC, and the two expressed their commitment to working together to preserve the capacity of states to protect themselves against terrorism, the statement added.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday, discussing security challenges in the Middle East generally, and Syria in particular.