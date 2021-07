گفت‌وگوی بی‌بی‌سی فارسی با بنی گنتس، وزیر دفاع اسرائیل که می‌گوید کشورش در برابر تهدیدهای ایران هم برنامه دارد، هم توان اجرای آن را. pic.twitter.com/LIxXDA4fDk July 27, 2021

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a special interview to a journalist originally from Iran on Tuesday that "the Iranian regime is spending billions of dollars on its nuclear project instead of providing food, electricity, better healthcare for its citizens."The interview had a voiceover in Persian so that Iranians could understand.Gantz's words came on the heels of growing protests in Iran over irregular water and electricity supplies in parts of the country.