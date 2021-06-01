Gantz to discuss Iran Deal and Israel's security in US visit

The meeting will address the Iran Deal and Israel's security and stability in the Middle East in a strategic dialogue.

Gantz will also discuss a plan he has formulated in the defense establishment to ensure long-term peace in the Gaza Strip and the return of Israeli citizens and bodies that Hamas has been holding in Gaza, while strengthening the moderate alliance and the Palestinian Authority.

He will also address reinforcements for the Iron Dome system and the increase in Lebanon's aggression towards Israel.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will meet with the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in a quick visit to the United States on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry announced.