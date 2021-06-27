Gantz welcomes appointment of ex-chief justice to Meron inquiry panel

Defense Minister Benny Gantz welcomed the appointment of former chief justice Miriam Naor as the head of the state inquiry commission into the Meron disaster on Sunday.
"Naor is one of the most senior state and judicial figures in the State of Israel, and I am sure that the committee headed by her will lead to conclusions that will save human lives in the future," tweeted Gantz.
