BREAKING NEWS

Explosion rocks chemicals site in western German city of Leverkusen

By REUTERS  
JULY 27, 2021 12:45
An explosion rocked an industrial park in the western German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday, causing some injuries and prompting police to close several motorways and ask residents nearby to stay in their homes.
The explosion happened in a part of the site where waste is incinerated, Chempark operator Currenta said. Chempark, an industrial park for chemicals companies including Bayer and Lanxess, said on Twitter it was not yet clear what caused the explosion.
Police said that it was not yet clear how much damage was caused and that a large number of emergency staff were on site.
The German government's civil protection agency warned residents in the area of "extreme danger," and police said on Twitter they should go indoors and keep doors and windows closed.
Several nearby motorways were closed, police said.
More than 30 companies operate at the Chempark site in Leverkusen, including Covestro, Bayer, Lanxess and Arlanxeo, according to its website.
Bayer and Lanxess in 2019 sold Chempark operator Currenta to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets for an enterprise value of 3.5 billion euros ($4.12 billion). ($1 = 0.8492 euros)
NATO secretary-general: NATO will continue to support Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2021 12:50 PM
Likud MK to abstain from vote on cannabis decriminalization
Coronavirus in the IDF: 265 active cases, 746 in quarantine
Olympic host Tokyo seeks more beds as COVID-19 cases to hit daily record
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2021 10:26 AM
1st person charged under Hong Kong security law found guilty of terrorism
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2021 10:26 AM
Benny Gantz to meet with French Defense Minister for security dialogue
New Chinese ambassador heads to Washington, sources say
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2021 09:05 AM
Two Dutch tennis players, 12 Games security staff test positive for COVID
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2021 06:07 AM
IDF fires mysteriously timed flares near Gaza, Lebanon border - reports
Final death toll from Florida condominium collapse put at 98
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2021 12:21 AM
Palestinians hurl Molotov cocktails at abandoned Evyatar outpost
Yair Golan appointed as deputy economy minister
Iraq paramilitary group says drones target one of its ammunition stores
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2021 06:56 PM
Lebanon's Mikati secures majority to be nominated PM-designate
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2021 06:55 PM
COVID: Spain, Kyrgyzstan added to list of prohibited countries for travel
