Young mother found dead in Nazi bunker in Germany

Young mother and nurse, Bianca Simons, was found dead in a Nazi communications bunker in Oranienburg Germany on Monday after she reportedly went missing, according to German media. The 26-year-old's body was found last week on Monday night by workmen in a communication bunker that belonged to the SS during the Second World War. Simons' bike, which was with her at the time of disappearance, was found nearby that Wednesday, two days after her body was discovered.German police hypothesize that Simons was ambushed by her killer while passing through the forest, in which the above ground bunker is located. Police have not yet been able to identify a suspect and the motives of the murder remain a mystery.
Bianca was last seen the previous Thursday by a friend at a train station. In their conversation, Bianca told her friend that she plans on taking the forest route on the way to her doctor because it has more shade.Suspicions of her whereabouts began to rise as she did not show up to work or to pick up her 5 year old son, who is now in the care of his grandmother.Oranienburg was the location of one of the first Nazi concentration camps Sachsenhausen, that was built in 1933 and mainly held political prisoners throughout the war. The above ground SS radio station was built around the same time the camp was.