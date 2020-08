“If we have elections, we will not have a budget for 2020 or 2021 and lose our credit rating,” he said. “This is not something which is pre-ordained, it can be prevented.”

Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar called on his party and Blue and White to pass a budget for 2020 and, once that is done, begin working on a budget for the next year to avoid leading the nation to elections, Channel 13 reported on Sunday.