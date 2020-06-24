The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Givat Assaf terrorist given four life sentences

Court also gives NIS 15m. punitive damages ‘legal price tag’

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 24, 2020 15:37
Prison cell block (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Prison cell block
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Judea Military Court on Wednesday sentenced Asem Barghouti to four life sentences for the Givat Assaf shooting attack in 2018.
The court also ordered punitive damages of over NIS 15 million to be given to the families of the various victims.
Granting large punitive damages is part of a new trend of a “legal price tag” to deter terrorism and prisoner exchange.
Soldiers Yuval Mor-Yosef and Yosef Cohen were murdered by Barghouti on December 13, 2018, in a shooting attack outside the West Bank settlement of Givat Assaf.
In addition, a baby was born prematurely and died days later due to another of his shooting attacks.
Three life sentences were given for the murders and the fourth for other attempted murder convictions.
Barghouti was arrested in January 2019 by a joint operation of the IDF, Israel Police and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) in the West Bank village of Abu Shukheidim, north of Ramallah, at the home of one of his associates.
Barghouti, originally from the village of Kobar, north of Ramallah, comes from a Hamas-affiliated family and had already spent 11 years in Israeli prisons for security-related crimes, including plans to abduct soldiers.
According to the Shin Bet, Barghouti had been planning additional attacks against Israeli targets and was found with a Kalashnikov rifle, large amounts of ammunition and night vision equipment.
He carried out the Givat Assaf attack just days after he and his brother, Salah Barghouti, shot seven Israelis in a drive-by-shooting attack near the settlement of Ofra, north of Givat Assaf.
Salah Barghouti was killed during his arrest attempt on December 11, 2018.
“The arrest by the Israel Security Agency and soldiers from the Yamam Brigade was the culmination of an intelligence and operational effort that began immediately after the attack, during which the Shin Bet and the IDF used intelligence, operational and technological capabilities to locate the terrorist,” the Shin Bet said in the statement, adding that dozens of operatives and collaborators of Hamas in the West Bank have been arrested.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this story.


Tags Terrorism Israeli Palestinian Conflict Terror Attack Givat Asaf
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The controversy of using counterterror tools to fight coronavirus spread By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Behind you, Bibi! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
5 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by