The government approved on Friday the re-opening of culture events after a long hiatus imposed due to the coronavirus health regulations.



Concerts, theater shows, and movies will be permitted to play and screen as of Friday as long as halls are only 75% full and concerts and other shows perform to a crowd of no more than 250 persons.



Ticket sales will be done in advance and the audience will be required to wear a mask during the show. There will be no intermissions.