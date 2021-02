The government also confirmed that the Exceptions Committee can approve a request from a person who left Israel via the "Jordan River Crossing" to enter Israel for the purpose of moving to a permanent place of residence in Israel at a date determined by the Committee. In addition, it was approved that the restrictions on entry and exit from Israel will not apply to aircraft crew members when they are performing their duties.

The regulations will move forward starting Thursday until Saturday.

The government approved on Tuesday night the Health Ministry's proposal that no person may enter Israel except through an international airport or a sea crossing, and only if the Exceptions Committee approves entry into Israel.