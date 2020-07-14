Gov't holds special meeting after new COVID-19 daily cases record

After Israel broke its daily new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, reaching a record of 1,681 new cases in a single day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned experts and senior officials to discuss the continued efforts for combating the virus, according to N12.Among the participants who were summoned is former Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov. The "consultation forum," as it was named, will discuss the new restrictions imposed on the public and the necessary steps required for containing the alarming rise in morbidity rates that has been gushing for the past two weeks. The forum will need to decide, among other issues, if a general lockdown is required at this point.