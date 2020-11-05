Greece likely to lose status as green state from Tuesday

Due to an increase in cases of coronavirus in Greece, the country will likely be removed from the list of green countries starting November 10, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday. A decision will be announced after it is signed off on by the Health Ministry director-general.Israelis returning from Greece will likely be obligated to quarantine if their return date is on or after November 17. Greece's conservative government on Thursday ordered a nationwide lockdown for three weeks to help contain a resurgence of coronavirus cases. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the new restrictions will come into effect on Saturday, November 7.Last week Health Ministry officials estimated that, by the end of October, Greece will likely be classified as a red country for Israelis but said that "despite our concern [about the disease], it is likely that there will also be political and economic pressure to keep it green, since turning Greece into a red state will cause economic and political damage August."The Greek government announced on Monday that it has decided to completely shut down the airport in the city of Thessaloniki due to rising morbidity rates in northern areas of the country, stranding thousands of Israelis who are now unable to return home, Israeli media reported.Later on Monday, Israir received approval from Greek authorities to send rescue flights to Thessaloniki on Tuesday for the purpose of returning Israelis home.
Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.
