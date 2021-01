The Greek Coast Guard claimed that the Turkish vessel rammed the Greek vessel in Greece's territorial waters, causing some damage, according to the Greek news outlet Ekathimerini.

The Turkish Coast Guard claimed that collision occurred when the Greek vessels violated Turkey's territorial waters and were intercepted and turned back by four Turkish Coast Guard boats.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

A Greek Coast Guard boat and a Turkish Coast Guard boat collided on Wednesday near Imia in the Aegean Sea, with Greece and Turkey presenting different accounts of how the incident occurred.