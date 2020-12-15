Hackers claim to have sold information on Israeli company Shirbit

The 'Black Shadow' hackers who were behind cyber-attack on Israeli insurance company Shirbit, announced on Tuesday that it has completed selling the first package of information gained in that hack

The group also uploaded the CEO's passport.

According to Walla! News, Shirbit responded to the threat, saying: "This is an expected psychological warfare around information that has already been disseminated, and is part of an extensive awareness campaign." Shirbit added: "Shirbit's defense systems halted attack attempts, and the effort to thwart harm continued under the guidance of leading cyber experts and government officials."

