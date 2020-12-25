Hadassah hospital staff attacked by patient

Police arrived at the scene quickly and arrested the assailant, a 20-year-old who had come to the hospital for treatment, and began an investigation.

"It should be emphasized that we take all incidents of violence of any kind very seriously and will not agree to their occurrence in the hospital," said the hospital in a statement.

"Israel Police takes every incident of violence seriously, with an emphasis on violence against public workers who work day and night for public health these days, and will work to bring the suspects to justice," said the police in a statement.

Two workers at the Hadassah-University Medical Center in Ein Karem were attacked and injured by a patient on Friday.