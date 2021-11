Deputy head of Hamas' political wing, Musa Abu Marzuk, criticized Mansour Abbas and his Ra'am party (United Arab List) on Saturday afternoon for their part in the passing of Israel's 2021-2022 budget earlier this week.

"The budget is a continuation of the confiscation of our lands, the continued construction of settlements, and the siege of Gaza," Marzuk stated.

"The way to deal with the occupation is through struggle and conflict, not through coexistence."