Hamas may agree to UN supervision of Qatari grants - report

A Hamas source told the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar on Monday that, during discussions with international and Qatari officials, Hamas had promised to study a proposal in which Qatari money would be distributed through Palestinian banks and under the supervision of the United Nations.

The source pointed out that the movement may agree to this option, provided that these funds are spent without deduction in favor of poor families, and that new names of the poor are allowed to be added in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Affairs in Gaza.