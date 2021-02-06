Hamas on ICC ruling: Await occupation, its leaders being brought to court

"The Palestinian people are waiting for a day when the occupation and its leaders are brought to court for the crimes they have committed against it. We call for the use of all means to stop the institutionalized terror and the crimes of Israel against the Palestinian people."

The court recognized the Palestinian Authority as a member of the ICC Rome Statute, which dictates the locations that stand under the court's jurisdiction. It recognized the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza as falling into the category.

According to the ICC, it may apply the Rome Statute to alleged war crimes committed by Israel.

Hamas responded to the International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hague's approval of an investigation of alleged war crimes by Israel saying, "any international ruling that supports and contributes to rights for the Palestinian people and protects their freedom is a ruling for human rights," Ynet news reported Saturday.