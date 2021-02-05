The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
ICC approves investigation into Israel, citing war crimes

The International Criminal Court recognized the Palestinian Authority as a state.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, TAMAR BEERI  
FEBRUARY 5, 2021 21:05
The entrance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague March 3, 2011. (photo credit: REUTERS/JERRY LAMPEN/FILE PHOTO)
The International Criminal Court at the Hague approved an investigation into Israel on Friday evening, citing war crimes.
The court recognized the Palestinian Authority as a member of the ICC Rome Statute, which dictates the locations which stand under the court's jurisdiction. It recognized Israel, and in particular the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza, as also falling into the category.
According to the court, it may apply the Rome Statute to alleged war crimes committed by Israel.
The Rome Statute is the treaty established by the ICC which dictates its functions, jurisdiction and structure.
The permission for the criminal investigation was given to prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. It states that the investigation can look into actions taken in Judea and Samaria, Gaza and east Jerusalem.
Bensouda has been clear in her opinion that the ICC does have the jurisdiction to investigate potential war crimes committed in east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza. She has submitted a brief to that effect to the court.
The investigation, according to the decision's announcement, will look into high-ranking government and army officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and chiefs-of-staff, past and present.
The decision of the court was based on a resolution by the UN General Assembly which stated that the Palestinian people have a right to self-determination and independence in the "occupied Palestinian terroritories since 1967."
A majority of the ICC judges supported the recognition of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including east Jerusalem, as a state.
The ICC long pushed off its decision on its ability to hear war crimes suits regarding the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem. Last July, the court's pre-trial chamber broke for summer recess without making a decision.
Both the US and Israeli have publicly argued that the ICC lacks jurisdiction to hear war crimes suites with regard to actions in east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, but did not submit any legal briefs on the matter to the court.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo charged in July that the ICC’s actions with regard to Israel were politicized.
“And we see multilateral human rights bodies failing us. The United Nations Human Rights Council does the bidding of dictators and averts its gaze from the worst human rights offenses of our times,” Pompeo said during a speech on inalienable rights.
“Indeed, international courts too have largely abandoned unalienable rights. The International Criminal Court is training its sights on Americans and Israelis, not the ayatollahs of the world.”


