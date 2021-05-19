Hamas deputy political leader expects a ceasefire within next two days

Deputy head of the Hamas political bureau Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook claimed Wednesday evening that he expects a ceasefire agreement to be reached within the next couple of days, Israeli media reported.

"I think a ceasefire mediation will work. The equation was clear - if they escalate we escalate. If they stop firing at Gaza we'll stop firing at Tel Aviv. Israel's actions in Jerusalem and Sheikh Jarrah have caused the al-Aqsa Brigades to enter the campaign," he said. "Any negotiations for a ceasefire must address that," he added.

Marzook's comments came as Israeli media reports came in indicating several IDF attacks in Gaza, including on a weapons storehouse located in the house of a Hamas senior official and other military infrastructures along the strip. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit also reported that IDF fighter jets carried out strikes on two buildings in Gaza belonging to Hamas' naval forces.

Rocket sirens sounded in the Gaza border communities shortly after.

Earlier Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden in a phone call that Operation Guardian of the Walls will continue until Israeli citizens are secure.

Still, the White house said that Biden “expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire” following the phone call between the leaders.