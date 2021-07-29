Palestinian terrorist factions are threatening to escalate tensions and may even shoot rockets if Israel does not allow for the passage of Qatari money and for the full opening of border crossings, reported the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, which is affiliated with Hamas.Parallelly, Palestinian news has reported in recent days that the negotiations regarding the Qatari money are advancing, but that no breakthroughs have occurred as of yet.The Al-Akhbar report said that according to Palestinian factions in Gaza, "the factions have given the occupying power until the end of this week to enter the Qatari grant, open the crossings and bring in reconstruction materials, otherwise, 'the escalation will be intense along the borders, and it will take other larger and broader forms.'"