Hamas wants to reach a prisoner exchange deal soon - report

The Hamas terrorist organization fears loss of control due to the coronavirus outbreak in the Gaza Strip, and signals the opening of a deal opportunity with Israel soon, according to Israel Hayom.Hamas' biggest concern is a loss of control on morbidity due to a severe shortage of basic medical equipment and medical staff, coronavirus laboratories and tests, and respirators.A senior official involved in the recent indirect talks between Israel and Hamas mediated by an Egyptian security delegation and the Qatari ambassador for Gaza, Muhammad al-Amadi, told Israel Hayom that "now is the best time for a deal."He added that Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, is aware that the consequences of the corona outbreak and loss of control in the Gaza Strip could have the fall of the Hamas organization as consequence, as the responsibility will be placed on them.
