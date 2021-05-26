The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas's Sinwar says that donations for Gaza won't go to military wing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 26, 2021 17:30
Hamas leader in Gaza Strip, Sinwar, announced that donations streaming into Gaza will not be used for Hamas's military wing, according to Ynet. 
Speaking in a press conference, Sinwar encouraged donations for the revival of the Gaza Strip saying "we will make the task easy for everyone, we promise that the procedure will be transparent and fair. We promise that not one dime will go to Hamas or to the Izzadin al-Qassam units." 
Sinwar claims that there is sufficient funding for Gaza's military wing which is supplied by both Iran and other independent donations from Arabs around the world that sympathize with the Palestinian cause and their rights.  
US to provide over $360 million to rebuild Gaza after conflict
Egypt's Sisi says direct talks between Israel and Palestinians needed
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2021 06:06 PM
Russian regions begin vaccinating animals against COVID-19 - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2021 06:04 PM
Hamas's Sinwar: We have 10,000 terrorists within Israel
Merkel, Egypt's Sisi agree Gaza ceasefire must be stabilized
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2021 05:28 PM
Blinken arrives in Jordan last leg of Middle East tour
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2021 05:00 PM
2 arrested at protest against light-rail lines in Jerusalem
Swiss gov't unaware of any bomb threat that forced jet to land in Belarus
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2021 02:34 PM
Detention extended for suspect who flipped off police at Temple Mount
Blinken arrives in Cairo to help strengthen Israel-Hamas ceasefire
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2021 01:57 PM
Azerbaijan accuses Armenian troops of firing across the border
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2021 12:56 PM
Belarus leader accuses West of using plane incident to undermine him
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2021 11:46 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 22 new cases, 0.1% of tests return positive
Blinken invites Rivlin to meet with Biden at White House
Former Bank of Israel governor David Klein dies aged 86
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by