Hamas's Sinwar says that donations for Gaza won't go to military wing

Speaking in a press conference, Sinwar encouraged donations for the revival of the Gaza Strip saying "we will make the task easy for everyone, we promise that the procedure will be transparent and fair. We promise that not one dime will go to Hamas or to the Izzadin al-Qassam units."

Sinwar claims that there is sufficient funding for Gaza's military wing which is supplied by both Iran and other independent donations from Arabs around the world that sympathize with the Palestinian cause and their rights.

Hamas leader in Gaza Strip, Sinwar, announced that donations streaming into Gaza will not be used for Hamas's military wing, according to Ynet.