Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Any violation of Jerusalem will cause regional war

Nasrallah called for the creation of a "new equation" in which any violation of Jerusalem would lead to a regional war and would result in "Israel's destruction."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MAY 25, 2021 22:38
A car drives past a poster depicting Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Adaisseh village, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, Lebanon July 28, 2020.
Any violations of Jerusalem will cause a "regional war," warned Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday in his first speech since the end of Israel's recent conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. 
During the operation Nasrallah did not make any statements and Hezbollah officials remained relatively quiet, with only one or two comments made besides for an official statement issued by the terrorist movement after the ceasefire. This was despite the firing of several rockets from Lebanon toward Israel, largely attributed to Palestinian factions based in Lebanon. Military sources said at the time that it was unlikely the factions fired the rockets without prior permission from Hezbollah.
Nasrallah stated on Tuesday that he had not made any statements in recent weeks because he had been sick. He repeatedly coughed throughout the speech.
The Hezbollah leader said that Gaza surprised "both friend and foe" when it carried out its threat to launch rockets at Jerusalem in response to the unrest surrounding Sheikh Jarrah and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Nasrallah stressed that Israel "misjudged" the impact of its moves, saying that Jerusalem entered a "very dangerous phase" which lead to the conflict. He added that the escalation by Gaza was a "historic step" that must be "understood properly and built upon properly."
Nasrallah stressed that "violating" holy sites in Jerusalem differs from any other matter and that the reaction would be "different" than the reaction to the assassination of commanders or destruction of homes.
The Hezbollah leader warned that Israel must understand that "any violation of Jerusalem won't stop at Gaza" terrorist groups.
"We won't substitute Palestinians, but stand behind and next to them," said Nasrallah, calling for the creation of a "new equation" in which any violation of Jerusalem would lead to a regional war and would result in "Israel's destruction."
The threat by Nasrallah comes after clashes were reported between police and Palestinians on the Temple Mount in recent days.
Nasrallah emphasized the importance of Arab-Israelis acting in a unified manner with Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. He added that Operation Guardian of the Walls (referred to as Sword of Jerusalem by Palestinians) "revived" the Palestinian issue in the global arena and dealt a blow to normalization efforts by Israel in the region.
"I can definitely say after Sword of Jerusalem that the Deal of Century [Trump's middle east peace plan] is over," said Nasrallah. "Before that, I used to always equivocate. Now I can say this with certainty."
Nasrallah made the speech as Hezbollah marked 21 years since Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000 on Tuesday.
The Hezbollah leader stated that the terrorist groups would now celebrate "two great victories" in May: the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon and the ceasefire in Operation Guardian of the Walls.
A number of rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel during the clashes, although analysts believe that the rockets were fired by Palestinian groups and not Hezbollah. It is unclear of Hezbollah approved of the rocket launches.


