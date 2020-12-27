Israel first place in the world in vaccine distribution

Israel is once more first place around the world in vaccine distribution, according to the tracker by Our World in Data.Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) celebrated the accomplishment in a statement targeting unity government partner Blue and White, saying, "While Blue and White practices populism and irresponsibility at the expense of public health, we're working hard and have led Israel to the first place in the world in the world regarding vaccine distribution and concern for public health."