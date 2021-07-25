Health Minister Horowitz announces his support for cannabis legalization





כיו״ר מרצ התחייבתי לתמוך בלגליזציה, וכך אעשה. הנחיתי את משרד הבריאות לתמוך בהצעת החוק להסדרת שוק הקנאביס לצריכה עצמית.זה שינוי גדול בעמדת המשרד.נעשה את זה בזהירות ובאחריות המתבקשות וניתן מענה גם לסוגיית הקנאביס הרפואי.כיו״ר מרצ התחייבתי לתמוך בלגליזציה, וכך אעשה. @ramshefa July 25, 2021

Health MInister Nitzan Horowitz tweeted on Sunday that he directed health officials to support the bill to legalize the use of cannabis.According to Horowiz, this represents a change in the ministry's stance, as it has opposed the law in the past. Horowitz promised to carry out the legislation in a careful and responsible manner that will also lead to the normalization the use of medical cannabis.The tweet came as MK Sharren Haskel (New Hope) is set to continue pushing the bill forwards after a two-week delay due to Ra'am's request to investigate the issue.