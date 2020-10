"The goal of every epidemiological inquiry is to identify potential encounters that may infect and endanger other people," the statement read.

"The inquiry into Minister Gamliel has been completed ... The minister cooperated throughout the process and all people she encountered were told to enter quarantine," the statement added.

The Health Ministry announced on Monday afternoon that it had completed the inquiry regarding Minister Gila Gamliel, after it was revealed that she spent Yom Kippur in Tiberias and attended a synagogue in the city.