Health Ministry: Greatest concern is new variants entering country

The Israeli Health Ministry's greatest concern at this time is new variants entering the country, especially through Ben-Gurion Airport, Public Health Services head Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis said Monday evening."The UK variant is dominant in Israel, but the vaccine is effective against it," Alroy-Preis told reporters. "We also have the South African variant that only constitutes 1%, but the vaccine is less effective against it. We are afraid of new variants stronger than the vaccine entering the country from all directions," she added.