Health Ministry: Israel only has enough COVID vaccines for current round

The party was responding to a statement by Blue and White that the meeting was canceled because of Netanyahu's refusal to approve the permanent appointment of a justice minister. Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report. Likud warned on Sunday night that Israel risked losing contracts for millions more vaccines after a government meeting that was supposed to take place on Monday was canceled.

The ministry added that there is an important need to purchase millions of additional vaccinations in order to prepare for possible situations including the need for booster shots, the vaccination of children once the vaccine is approved for them and vaccinations against possible variants.