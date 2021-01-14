Health Ministry recommends travelers coming from Brazil isolate in hotels

The Health Ministry is now promoting a recommendation that Israelis who return to the country from Brazil to isolate in coronavirus hotels after the discovery of what is considered a new Brazilian coronavirus mutation.The recommendation is subject to the approval of the cabinet.“We must act to prevent the entry and spread of variants in Israel,” the Health Ministry said.The recommendation came after a variant from Brazil was discovered in people who returned from the country to Japan. The ministry said that the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine appears to be effective against this variant, like it is against the British and South African mutations.