Health Ministry reports 35 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths in 24 hrs

The Health Ministry reported on Saturday morning that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases within the country reached 16,444, up by only 35 in the past 24 hours and no new deaths were reported as Israel's positive trend seems to be continuing.According to the Ministry, only 4,886 of those are active cases, while 11,313 people have already been confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19. No new deaths were reported on Saturday morning, marking the first full day Israel has gone without a COVID-19 related death in over a month. However, the number of intubated patients has risen from 64 to 65 since Friday morning, out of the 84 patients who are classified in serious condition.According to the Ministry of Health, the number of infections in Bnei Brak reached 2,894 on Saturday, one more than on Friday morning. In Jerusalem, Israel's largest coronavirus epicenter, the number of confirmed cases now stands at 3,635, an increase of 10 compared to the previous morning.The ministry also reported that the number of health proffessionals infected so far stands at 349, of which 49 are doctors, 158 are nurses and 142 additional health care workers.According to the report, Friday was the week's low point in testing, with only 7,504 coronavirus tests conducted, down from slightly over ten thousand on Thursday, the week's high point.