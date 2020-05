Health Ministry reports 35 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths in 24 hrs

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of infections in Bnei Brak reached 2,894 on Saturday, one more than on Friday morning.

In Jerusalem, Israel's largest coronavirus epicenter, the number of confirmed cases now stands at 3,635, an increase of 10 compared to the previous morning.

The ministry also reported that the number of health proffessionals infected so far stands at 349, of which 49 are doctors, 158 are nurses and 142 additional health care workers.

According to the report, Friday was the week's low point in testing, with only 7,504 coronavirus tests conducted, down from slightly over ten thousand on Thursday, the week's high point.