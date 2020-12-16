Health Ministry: We will not vaccinate until we know it is safe

"Buying the vaccine is one thing and vaccinating people is another. We will not give a vaccine to an Israeli citizen, outside of a clinical trial, before we are convinced of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine," said the head of the coronavirus vaccine team in the Health Ministry, Dr. Uri Feinstein on Wednesday."Everyone is buying the vaccine doses for 2021, this forced us to start to act very early before there was real information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine," Feinstein went on to say, explaining the Health Ministry's timeline for vaccine purchases.