Hendel, Hauser to join Sa'ar party

Derech Eretz MKs Zvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel will announce at 5pm that they are leaving Blue and White for the new party of MK Gideon Sa'ar.

Hendel, who is communications minister, and Hauser, who chairs the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, were elected to the Knesset on the Blue and White list as part of the Telem party of MK Moshe Ya'alon. When Ya'alon decided to join Yesh Atid in the opposition, they broke off from Telem and formed Derech Eretz, which caucused with the Blue and White faction.

Hauser and Hendel negotiated with MK Naftali Bennett but did not reach an agreement with him on joining his Yamina party.

Earlier Wednesday, when Sa'ar spoke to his committee, Hauser told Sa'ar their paths would cross again soon.