High Court orders grave of possibly kidnapped Tunisian child exhumed

The High Court of Justice has ordered Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to allow the exhumation of the grave of Uziel Huri, the baby of Tunisian immigrants who may have been kidnapped as a baby, in order to check if Huri was actually buried in the grave or not, according to KAN Reshet Bet.

When Huri was a year old, he fell sick and was taken by welfare workers to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. The government commission of inquiry on kidnapped Yeminite children decided that Huri had actually died and was buried at the Segula cemetery in Petah Tikva.

Despite the opinion of the commission, members of Huzi's family believed that he didn't die and wasn't buried in the grave. The High Court's order will make this the first time that the order to exhume the grave of a person who was possibly kidnapped will be used.