The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

High Court orders grave of possibly kidnapped Tunisian child exhumed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 6, 2021 10:57
The High Court of Justice has ordered Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to allow the exhumation of the grave of Uziel Huri, the baby of Tunisian immigrants who may have been kidnapped as a baby, in order to check if Huri was actually buried in the grave or not, according to KAN Reshet Bet.
When Huri was a year old, he fell sick and was taken by welfare workers to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. The government commission of inquiry on kidnapped Yeminite children decided that Huri had actually died and was buried at the Segula cemetery in Petah Tikva.
Despite the opinion of the commission, members of Huzi's family believed that he didn't die and wasn't buried in the grave. The High Court's order will make this the first time that the order to exhume the grave of a person who was possibly kidnapped will be used.
COVID: End student isolations as early as next week - Bennett
Russia, US discuss reviving Iran nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 10:52 AM
Former UN rights commissioner Robinson urges UAE to release activist
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 10:51 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,502 new cases, 487 serious cases
Angela Merkel to visit Yad Vashem on Sunday
US envoy Sullivan to meet China's top diplomat amid high tensions
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 06:26 AM
Facebook 'operating in the shadows,' says whistleblower
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 05:11 AM
Third tanker carrying Iranian fuel to Lebanon has reached Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 04:19 AM
Justice Department renews inquiry into FBI's failures in Nassar probe
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 03:13 AM
Biden says he and China's Xi have agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 02:25 AM
Military helicopter crashes in Tunisia, killing 3 soldiers
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2021 01:20 AM
Social media outage: Facebook says maintenance error caused crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/05/2021 09:37 PM
Three men almost drown at beach in Ashdod
Hamas says de-escalation agreement was reached in Gaza - report
COVID-19 in Israel: 3,236 new cases, serious cases below 500
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by