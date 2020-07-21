The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Hong Kong reports 61 new coronavirus cases, mostly local transmissions

By REUTERS  
JULY 21, 2020 12:05
Hong Kong reported 61 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 58 that were locally transmitted, adding to a slew of new cases which have hit the global financial hub over the past two weeks.
Hong Kong tightened social distancing measures in July after a rise in locally transmitted cases and as authorities warned about a third wave of infections.
Since late January over 2,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 14 of whom have died.
Shin Bet thwarts PFLP terror cell trained by Iran and Hezbollah
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 12:16 PM
Sudan's Bashir and allies on trial for leading 1989 coup
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2020 12:06 PM
Indonesia reports 1,655 new coronavirus infections, 81 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2020 12:05 PM
Russia reports fewer than 6,000 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2020 11:52 AM
Knesset intern confirmed as infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 11:20 AM
Coronavirus: Another 1,855 people diagnosed in the last day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 11:01 AM
Possible but not certain COVID-19 vaccine rolled out this year - Oxford
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2020 10:21 AM
Ukraine coronavirus cases exceed 60,000, 1,518 deaths reported
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2020 10:18 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.73 million, death toll at 609,142
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2020 10:09 AM
IDF officer injured lightly from shrapnel near Egyptian border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 09:03 AM
IDF exercise to take place in western Galilee
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 08:22 AM
Abbas says ready to return to negotiations with Israel - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 07:31 AM
Xi tells Abbas that China supports the 'just demands of Palestine'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/21/2020 06:38 AM
Australia's Victoria state reports 374 new cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2020 04:30 AM
China threatens UK after Hong Kong extradition treaty suspended
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2020 03:59 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by