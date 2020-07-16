Hundreds of children and staffers from 25 kindergartens to be quarantined

A staff member who were worked in dozens of different kindergartens in the city of Netivot was diagnosed with coronavirus, according to a report by Walla on Wednesday.

As a result, hundreds of children and staff members in 25 different kindergartens in the city entered preventive quarantine.

The Netivot municipality issued a statement confirming that a special team from the Health Ministry will accommodate the process, and that all parents and staff members will be notified when the epidemiological inquiry is complete.