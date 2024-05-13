Protesters vandalize aid trucks headed for Gaza through West Bank - report

Protesters from the Tzav 9 movement vandalized several humanitarian aid trucks that were headed to Gaza near the Tarqumiya Checkpoint near Hebron in the southern West Bank on Monday, according to Israeli media.

ישראלים משתלטים על משאית עם סיוע הומניטרי לרצועת עזה. pic.twitter.com/QAhpcDnDp9 — יוני בן מנחם yoni ben menachem (@yonibmen) May 13, 2024

Footage from the scene showed protesters blocking the trucks during the siren marking a moment of silence for Remembrance Day, after which they climbed onto the trucks and began ripping aid off and throwing it onto the road.

תיעוד: מפגינים מתנועת "צו 9" חוסמים במעבר תרקומיא משאיות עם סיוע הומניטרי שיצאו מחברון לרצועת עזה - בזמן הצפירה@hod_barel pic.twitter.com/in2BSH7SWG — גלצ (@GLZRadio) May 13, 2024

"It is unfathomable to the mind and heart that precisely on Remembrance Day, the Israeli government opens a supply route from the Palestinian Authority in Hebron to the Hamas terrorists in Gaza," said the Regavim movement on Monday. "We will not be the silver platter on which the Gaza Strip was given for the establishment of the Palestinian state!"