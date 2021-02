Hundreds protest outside Haifa court: Three protesters go free

The protesters also called on the police station in the Arab-Israeli city to be shut down, Ynet reported. Hundreds protested outside the Haifa district court on Saturday evening demanding that those arrested by police during the Umm al-Fahm Friday protest will be released, three out of four were.The protesters also called on the police station in the Arab-Israeli city to be shut down, Ynet reported.



pic.twitter.com/VeVgZS0XgH לקראת דיוני הארכת מעצרם של עצורי ההפגנה באום אל פחם אתמול, מפגינים התאספו מול בית משפט השלום בחיפה. חלקם קוראים קריאות נגד המשטרה @CBeyar February 27, 2021

Roughly 35 protesters were injured by the police, including Joint List MK Yousef Jabareen who was injured by a rubber bullet.

"The brutal and racist police has assaulted non-violent protesters who only asked for a sense of personal security," MK Jabareen tweeted."Commander of the Umm al-Fahm police station must resign immediately, and that is the demand of the entire Arab public in Israel."