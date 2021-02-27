The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Hundreds protest outside Haifa court: Three protesters go free

By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 27, 2021 22:32
Hundreds protested outside the Haifa district court on Saturday evening demanding that those arrested by police during the Umm al-Fahm Friday protest will be released, three out of four were. 
The protesters also called on the police station in the Arab-Israeli city to be shut down, Ynet reported. 
Roughly 35 protesters were injured by the police, including Joint List MK Yousef Jabareen who was injured by a rubber bullet.
"The brutal and racist police has assaulted non-violent protesters who only asked for a sense of personal security," MK Jabareen tweeted.
"Commander of the Umm al-Fahm police station must resign immediately, and that is the demand of the entire Arab public in Israel.”
The incident took place during the seventh consecutive week of mass protests being organized in Umm al-Fahm over the failed attempts by the Israeli government and Israel Police to properly address the rising crime rates and increasing violence in the country's Arab sector.    
