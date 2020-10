The Attorney General's Office announced on Sunday that it will be charging Aviad Moshe with attempted murder, according to Walla! News.Moshe was arrested two weeks ago after allegedly brutally attacking his wife, in front of their son, at their home in Mitzpe Ramon. The victim, Shira, 31, was found in critical condition.The Beersheba District Court had previously decided to overturn a decision by the magistrates court, and published Moshe's full name.