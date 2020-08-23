IDF: All civil requests near Gaza will be examined following escalation

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The IDF decided on Sunday morning that following the recent escalation with Hamas, all agricultural and constructions requests near the Gaza Strip border will be examined and approved on an individual bases, according to a report by Walla!.The IDF said that there is still a valid threat of sniper attacks and rocket launches in the area.Earlier Sunday, the IDF fired warning shots towards Palestinian fishing ships that were attempting to leave the maritime border, in violation of restrictions imposed by the Defense Ministry.