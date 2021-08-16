IDF begins administering third dose of COVID vaccine

The IDF began administering the third dose of the coronavirus vaccination on Monday to medical staff above the age of 30 and soldiers above the age of 50.

About 1,300 soldiers will be able to receive the third dose if they meet the requirements. Relevant soldiers can set an appointment through the Medical Corps' "Turim" app.

"We will continue to work to ensure the health of IDF servicemembers and the operational competence of the army," said the IDF's Chief Medical Officer, Brig.-Gen. Dr. Alon Glasberg. "The IDF is prepared to expand the operation and vaccinate additional populations among the servicemembers, as long as the Health Ministry instructs to do so."