IDF commander says soldier whose gun was stolen shouldn't be in Egoz

A commander in the elite IDF unit Egoz said on Friday that "a soldier in the unit that doesn't know how to take on two men in Krav Maga cannot be in Egoz," following an incident on Thursday which saw a soldier have his gun stolen.Two unidentified assaulters stole the gun of a combat soldier from the Egoz special forces unit while he was navigating in the area of Shfaram at around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning.The soldier detected a suspicious car following him on the road, and the driver stopped to ask if he wanted a ride. He ignored the driver, who proceeded to assault him. The driver and passenger of the car managed to steal the soldier's gun and drive away.