Engineering units neutralized the explosives which were found near where the IDF thwarted an attempt by terrorists to place explosives about three months ago.

"The IDF considers the Syrian regime responsible for any action taken in its territory and will not allow any violation of Israeli sovereignty," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit in a statement.

The IDF found improvised explosive devices (IEDs) within Israeli territory near the border with Syria in the southern Golan Heights on Tuesday, according to the IDF Spokespersons Unit.