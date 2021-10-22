IDF fires light bombs towards Lebanon border - report

The IDF fired a number of light bombs near Metula, on Israel's northern border with Lebanon, on Friday evening, Kan News reports.

The light bombs were fired following unusual movements detected along the Lebanese border.



כוחות צה"ל ירו לפני זמן קצר מספר פצצות תאורה באזור מטולה- סמוך לגבול לבנון- בעקבות זיהוי חריג במרחב. בצה"ל סורקים את האזור. pic.twitter.com/iKjcpQtRR7 October 22, 2021

IDF forces are scanning the area, according to Kan News.

