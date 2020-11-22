IDF investigating unauthorized fire toward Hamas outpost

The IDF is investigating soldiers positioned in one of the tanks off the Gaza Strip who allegedly opened fire at a Hamas position across the border, the Hebrew website Ynet reported Sunday morning. The even took place shortly after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a factory in Ashkelon.According to the Ynet report, the soldiers fired at the post against usual procedures as the terrorists had already evacuated the area. The soldiers fired without permission. The IDF had reported at the time that Hamas' position had not been attacked - contrary to Palestinian reports.