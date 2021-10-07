IDF, Lebanese army generals meet with UNIFIL head in Lebanon

IDF senior officers, along with generals of the Lebanese Armed Forces, met on Thursday with United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) Commander Stefano Del Col in Ras Al Naqoura, Lebanon.

The IDF generals expressed concern over the continued rocket attacks from Lebanon into Israel over the last several months, according to KAN.

The tripartite meeting was held in order to "facilitate coordination, deescalate tensions, stabilize the situation along the Blue Line and build confidence," Del Col stated.