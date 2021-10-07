The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF, Lebanese army generals meet with UNIFIL head in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 17:50
IDF senior officers, along with generals of the Lebanese Armed Forces, met on Thursday with United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) Commander Stefano Del Col in Ras Al Naqoura, Lebanon. 
The IDF generals expressed concern over the continued rocket attacks from Lebanon into Israel over the last several months, according to KAN.
The tripartite meeting was held in order to "facilitate coordination, deescalate tensions, stabilize the situation along the Blue Line and build confidence," Del Col stated.
Spotify having problems according to user reports
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 06:14 PM
West Bank mother arrested for starving two-year-old daughter
Earthquake jolts Tokyo, preliminary magnitude estimated at 6.1
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 05:38 PM
UN ends Yemen war crimes probe in historic defeat at rights body
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 05:30 PM
Firefighters battling large wildfire in Modi'in
6-month old baby in critical condition due to post-corona syndrome
Fire breaks out in West Bank settlement due to Molotov cocktails
Israeli Olympic medalist retires from windsurfing
Kurds say United States agreed to stay in Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 04:17 PM
Pfizer, BioNTech ask US regulators to OK COVID-19 vaccine for kids
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 03:52 PM
Firefighters battling wildfire near Har Gilo
Moscow to invite Taliban for talks on Afghanistan this month- report
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2021 12:38 PM
Ron Arad's wife says doesn't want price paid to return him if he's dead
Gantz meets with Chilean defense minister, signs MOU
7 hospitalized cases of flu reported in Israel in September
